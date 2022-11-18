Northern Ontario wetlands receives international recognition

The Hilliardton Marsh wetland near Temiskaming Shores in northeastern Ontario, has been internationally recognized as one of the best wetland visitor centres in the world.

Hilliardton Marsh was among 23 wetlands around the world to receive a Star Wetland Centre Award at a convention in Geneva.

An organization called Wetland Link International handed out the awards. Ducks Unlimited Canada's Wetland Discovery Centre at Oak Hammock Marsh in Manitoba was the only other Canadian wetland to get the honour.

"To get an international award for the marsh was quite a wonderful surprise," said Bruce Murphy, a research and education co-ordinator at Hilliardton Marsh.

"For us it makes us sort of validate our mission to be doing education and research."

Murphy said he hopes the international recognition could elevate the wetland's profile and bring in more visitors.

He said Hilliardton Marsh is unique because it's located in a human-made dike impoundment structure that lets visitors look down into the wetlands.

"So it makes it a lot easier for people to see wetland creatures," he said.

Murphy said the Marsh also gives opportunities for people, and especially children, to get close to wild birds and learn more about them.

They run a bird banding program which helps researchers track and study specific birds.

"Kids that are 10 and over are allowed to help release the birds into the wild," Murphy said.

Murphy added the wetland taps into a lot of people's need to reconnect with nature.

"I think that's what we were really set up to do at the marsh," he said.