Provincial Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal collision near the town of Cobalt.

The crash happened on Highway 11, when a northbound SUV and a southbound pickup truck collided around 10 a.m.

OPP say 57-year old Steven Mitchell of Timmins — the driver of the SUV — died at the scene.

Two other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for seven hours for the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the collision or driver behaviour prior to the crash, is asked to contact police.