Steven Mitchell of Timmins killed in Hwy 11 crash near Cobalt
Provincial Police have identified 57-year old Steven Mitchell of Timmins, as the victim in Wednesday morning fatal collision on Highway 11, near the town of Cobalt.
Two others injured when two vehicles collided Wednesday morning
Provincial Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal collision near the town of Cobalt.
The crash happened on Highway 11, when a northbound SUV and a southbound pickup truck collided around 10 a.m.
OPP say 57-year old Steven Mitchell of Timmins — the driver of the SUV — died at the scene.
Two other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The highway was closed for seven hours for the investigation.
Anyone who may have information about the collision or driver behaviour prior to the crash, is asked to contact police.