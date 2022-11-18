Province to improve snow clearing standard in northern Ontario for highways 11 and 17

The province says it will improve its standard for clearing snow from two northern Ontario highways.

In a press release, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said highways 17 and 11 will need to be fully cleared 12 hours after a winter storm, which is four hours faster than the previous standard.

"Our government is the first to create a new highway level of service that will ensure highways 11 and 17 are cleared faster, while improving road safety for drivers in the north," said Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, in a news release.

The new standard followed a technical review of winter maintenance for both highways and analysis from a winter maintenance pilot program, which covered the past two winter seasons for both highways.

Highway 17 connects Sault Ste. Marie, to the west, and stretches just east of Renfrew, in the Ottawa Valley. Highway 11 starts in Barrie and heads north to Matheson, in northern Ontario, before turning west past Thunder Bay, to the Manitoba border.

In addition to a faster snow clearing standard for both highways, the province will also improve winter highway maintenance with more underbody plows, which are better at removing snowpack, and increased use of anti-icing liquids before snowstorms.

The province also said it was moving ahead with the first ever 2+1 highway pilot in North America. It is proposed for a portion of Highway 11 near Temiskaming Shores.

A 2+1 highway is a three-lane highway with a centre passing lane that changes direction around every two to five kilometres. Jurisdictions around the world use the model.