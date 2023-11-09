A northern Ontario MPP plans to introduce a bill to make it illegal under the Highway Traffic Act to pass another vehicle on a solid double line.

Guy Bourgoin represents the riding of Mushkegowuk-James Bay.

He says many drivers already think it is illegal, but he wants clarification around the issue and to enable police to have stronger enforcement powers when dangerous or reckless drivers pass in an unsafe manner.

"Speaking to stakeholders, OPP, truckers and other organizations, we're seeing a lot of accidents happening and people taking chances passing on a double solid line on highways," he said. "And in Ontario the two solid lines are a suggestion, not law, unlike other jurisdictions, other provinces, where it's law."

"I lived it myself when I used to do a lot of highways and had to pull on the side of the road just to make sure the vehicles passed without a head-on collision," said Bourgoin.

The bill will be called "Chad's Law" after a young man who was seriously injured in an accident on the highway between Val Rita and Kapuskasing.

Bourgouin says he was surprised to learn that the solid double line is a suggestion not a rule, in Ontario.

Sergeant Paul Beaton works in provincial traffic operations with the OPP.

He said when he was growing up as a young man, even he didn't know for many years that solid double lines were guidelines.

Beaton said drivers do need to be mindful, though, because they bear a responsibility to make sure they are driving safely.

OPP says solid double lines "great guidelines"

"There's no restriction legislatively to prevent you from passing on a double solid line," he said. "But like I say, it's a great guideline and I'm sure they've been put in place in areas where they want to ensure that people who do decide to pass have ample space and time to do it."

Beaton said OPP do have the ability to fine a driver for unsafe passing which, if convicted, carries a penalty of $85 dollars plus court costs and three demerit points.

Bourgoin's bill would see a penalty, if a driver is convicted of passing on a solid double line, of $400 plus up to three demerit points.

He plans to introduce the bill on November 21st and says it has the support of municipalities, police and truckers.