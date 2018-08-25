Tips for avoiding wildlife on Ontario's highways
Reduced speed, increased awareness while behind the wheel important for drivers
Crashes with wildlife are not uncommon in northern Ontario, and the risk to drivers is especially high in remote areas of the province where the likelihood of encountering a large animal on the roadway is greater.
But Mike Parent, the vice president of prevention services at Workplace Safety North, spoke with CBC's Up North to give drivers tool to improve their chances of arriving at their destinations safely.
Workplace Safety North provides government-approved workplace health and safety training and services for the mining and forest products industries, as well as businesses across northern Ontario.
Parent said workers in the north are likely familiar with wildlife that prowls, and sometimes crosses the area's highways.
"In 2014 there were 13,000 collisions with wild animals including two fatalities throughout Ontario," Parent said. "But there's a greater risk in northern Ontario, because of our remoteness….we're travelling longer distances."
Parent said drivers can take some simple steps when they're behind the wheel, like reducing speed while travelling. This will give drivers better control of their vehicle, as well as controlling potential forces of impact if the driver does hit an animal.
"A not so obvious suggestion is visualization," Parent said. "It's a tactic people traveling can practice."
"If an animal did come out, what would I do? What would my moves be, how would I deal with it to prepare your mind to deal with an unforeseen event?"
I've hit an animal. Now what?
In addition to preparing to avoid collisions, Parent said drivers should also prepare for what to do if they do end up hitting an animal.
"We recommend you pull off the road, and illuminate the animal with your headlights," Parent said. "If the animal is alive, stay back. Again, if it's deceased, stay away from it."
In addition to calling police after a collision, Parent said drivers should alert the Ministry of Natural Resources to the location of the animal.
Some steps drivers can take to avoid wildlife on the highway, according to Mike Parent of Workplace Safety North
Top 3 things you can do as a driver
1. Reduce your speed:
- Speeding reduces the driver's ability to steer away from objects on the road
- Speeding extends the distance required to stop
- Speeding increases the force of the impact in the event of a collision
- When road conditions are good and there are no twists and turns in the road, there's a tendency to speed so take your time getting to your destination, use cruise control for the posted speed.
2. Prepare yourself mentally, and think about what you might do if an animal suddenly darted in front of you
- Think "What if?" mental preparation is a useful tool
- It's better to mentally rehearse how you might avoid an encounter with wildlife
3. Watch for movement along the sides of the road, and look for animals' eyes to be illuminated in the darkness
- Drive defensively and actively watch for wildlife
- At night, if you notice flickering in the headlights of oncoming cars or in the tail lights of the vehicle in front you, it could be an animal crossing the road
- Roadside reflectors that suddenly disappear or reappear may indicate an animal crossing in front of them
- Watch out between dusk and dawn: light levels are low, and animals are active.
- There seems to be some evidence that animals approaching from the right are more successfully avoided so pay equal attention to the left and right hand side of the road.
With files from Wendy Bird