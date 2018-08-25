Crashes with wildlife are not uncommon in northern Ontario, and the risk to drivers is especially high in remote areas of the province where the likelihood of encountering a large animal on the roadway is greater.

But Mike Parent, the vice president of prevention services at Workplace Safety North, spoke with CBC's Up North to give drivers tool to improve their chances of arriving at their destinations safely.

Workplace Safety North provides government-approved workplace health and safety training and services for the mining and forest products industries, as well as businesses across northern Ontario.

Parent said workers in the north are likely familiar with wildlife that prowls, and sometimes crosses the area's highways.

"In 2014 there were 13,000 collisions with wild animals including two fatalities throughout Ontario," Parent said. "But there's a greater risk in northern Ontario, because of our remoteness….we're travelling longer distances."

Parent said drivers can take some simple steps when they're behind the wheel, like reducing speed while travelling. This will give drivers better control of their vehicle, as well as controlling potential forces of impact if the driver does hit an animal.

"A not so obvious suggestion is visualization," Parent said. "It's a tactic people traveling can practice."

"If an animal did come out, what would I do? What would my moves be, how would I deal with it to prepare your mind to deal with an unforeseen event?"

I've hit an animal. Now what?

In addition to preparing to avoid collisions, Parent said drivers should also prepare for what to do if they do end up hitting an animal.

"We recommend you pull off the road, and illuminate the animal with your headlights," Parent said. "If the animal is alive, stay back. Again, if it's deceased, stay away from it."

In addition to calling police after a collision, Parent said drivers should alert the Ministry of Natural Resources to the location of the animal.