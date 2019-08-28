A memorial to three teenagers in Hanmer has been vandalized.

On June 21, 2009, Jazmine Houle and Caitlin Jelley got off a city bus in Hanmer to meet Jazmine's boyfriend, Steven Philippe. As they got off the bus, a drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and struck all three teens. All three were killed.

Their memorial, placed by the family on MR80 (then Highway 69) where they lost their lives, includes a bench, flowers and crosses with their names and pictures.

Philippe's sister, Melissa Woodrow, said some city workers discovered the damage on Monday morning. Once they noticed it, they sent pictures to the family to let them know.

"They went there and they noticed that the plants were thrown everywhere, all the solar lights that we had around the garden were smashed, three of them were missing," Woodrow said. "And they broke the crosses too."

"My parents were real upset, especially my dad," Woodrow said. "He did the crosses and everything. I mean, we worked hard on that."

"They take pride, they go there all the time, my dad mows the lawn whenever he can. So, it's just, they're pretty upset about it."

The flowers have since been replaced, and the crosses repaired, Woodrow said, while someone from the community has offered to replace the solar lamps.