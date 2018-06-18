Skip to Main Content
Fiery crash near North Bay leaves one person dead

One person is dead following a crash yesterday on Highway 17 west of North Bay.
One person is dead following a crash Sunday on Highway 17 west of North Bay.

Provincial police say a westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound tractor trailer, causing both to catch fire.

Police say the driver was found deceased in the burned vehicle and has not been identified.

The driver of the tractor trailer was able to escape and has minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

