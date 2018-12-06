Officer sustains serious injuries in Highway 400 crash
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was seriously injured on Highway 400 Thursday morning.
Highway 69, Highway 400 closed in sections
Police said the officer was conducting traffic control at the Highway 124 ramp, north of Parry Sound.
Because of the collision, Highway 400 at Highway 124 is currently closed.
Highway 69 is also currently closed near Key River at Highway 522 due to a collision.
