Ontario government tight-lipped about Highway 69 funding

The widening of Highway 69 between Sudbury and Parry Sound has been in progress since the mid-2000s.

But a large section of the highway remains at two lanes. Whether or not they'll ever be doubled may now be in doubt, though Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is remaining tight-lipped about the issue.

The province has confirmed that a review of Highway 69 funding is part of its line-by-line audit of all spending decisions taken prior to this summer, but hasn't commented on how the review is progressing, or when it may be complete.

A Ministry of Transportation spokesperson replied to an interview by the CBC with an emailed statement.

"Unlike the previous Liberal government — who made outlandish promises and mismanaged money — our Government for the People is committed to building efficient transit infrastructure across the province, including Northern Ontario," read the statement.

Michael McNamara is chair of the board for the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce. (Supplied)

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce is now lobbying Premier Doug Ford, asking for the earmarked funds to remain in place.

"These are very important funds from a variety of different perspectives, in particular, the economic perspective," said McNamara, The loss it would create to businesses, to just not have that consistency or to keep those goods moving."

He added that longstanding safety concerns also exist, as the highway was constructed when freight, not trucking, was a more popular way of transporting goods.

McNamara said he appreciates the government's desire to take a closer look at the project's costs, as well as its implementation — including whether to continue twinning the highway in sections, or to do it all at once.

"But it's also very important for the Premier to keep in mind the significant economic impact it will have on the north and keep the connection to southern Ontario intact, and even make it more robust. It's massively important," added McNamara.

About seven kilometres of the highway run through Magnetawan First Nation. It also passes through the traditional territories of Shawanaga and Henvey Inlet First Nations.

Lloyd Myke is the Chief of Magnetawan First Nation. (Supplied)

Magnetawan First Nation Chief Lloyd Myke isn't sure there's a need for four lanes.

"Be it four-lane or two-lane, there's always the possibility of anything that could happen," offered Myke.

"The highway is still there as it is today, and the north is always going to keep growing. This is just another project that's keeping that flow of traffic coming down that highway. But you ought to do it in a safe way as well, and if four-laning is a real priority for this government, they need to show that."

Myke adds that if the project does continue, the government will have to resume talks with local First Nations regarding financial and environmental concerns.

"By doing another review it's just another example that it's just going to take a little bit longer before we get the MTO back at the table and begin these negotiations," he explained.