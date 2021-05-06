There is now a new bridge carrying a highway over an ancient waterway that was the highway in its day for Indigenous peoples and voyageurs.

One of the two "signature" bridges over the French River for the new divided Highway 69 opened to traffic a few months ago.

Its twin is still under construction and is expected to be complete by June 2022, along with a new 14-kilometre stretch of four-laning south of Alban, about a year behind schedule.

What the bridges looked like in 2019

And when they were still on the drawing board in 2016

The new $24 million French River bridges have turned the old bridge and the old Highway 69 into a service road, now called Settler's Road.

There is still 68 kilometres of one-lane highway south of Sudbury, between Grundy Lake Provincial Park and Nobel.

The Ministry of Transportation says that section is "in the engineering and property acquisition phase," which has been the case since the Progressive Conservatives came to power in 2018.