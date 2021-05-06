Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·Video

New bridge over the French River, but its twin won't be ready for another year

One of the new bridges over the French River is open to traffic, but its twin has been delayed until June 2022, along with a new 14-kilometre section of Highway 69.

Final 68-km stretch of Highway 69 have been in the planning stage since PCs elected in 2018

New bridge over the French River

16 hours ago
0:50
New bridge over the French River 0:50

There is now a new bridge carrying a highway over an ancient waterway that was the highway in its day for Indigenous peoples and voyageurs.

One of the two "signature" bridges over the French River for the new divided Highway 69 opened to traffic a few months ago.

Its twin is still under construction and is expected to be complete by June 2022, along with a new 14-kilometre stretch of four-laning south of Alban, about a year behind schedule.

What the bridges looked like in 2019

Bridging the French River

2 years ago
0:58
Bridging the French River 0:58

And when they were still on the drawing board in 2016

The new $24 million French River bridges have turned the old bridge and the old Highway 69 into a service road, now called Settler's Road.

There is still 68 kilometres of one-lane highway south of Sudbury, between Grundy Lake Provincial Park and Nobel. 

The Ministry of Transportation says that section is "in the engineering and property acquisition phase," which has been the case since the Progressive Conservatives came to power in 2018. 

Construction on the French River Bridge and a new 14-km section of Highway 69 is expected to be complete in June 2022. The remaining 68-km gap is still in the planning stage and has been since the Conservatives came to power three years ago. (Erik White/CBC )

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

