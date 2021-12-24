New four-lane section of Highway 69, south of Sudbury opens
14-km stretch now open in the French River area
Another divided section of Highway 69 is now open in the French River area.
The province announced the 14-kilometre expansion of the highway opening on Thursday.
It said the new lanes extend north from Highway 522 to north of Highway 607. It also includes two new interchanges.
"As we build Ontario, it's critical that we continue to expand and improve highways across the province," Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation said.
"In northern Ontario, Highway 69 plays a vital role in helping people and goods move more quickly."
The province said the newly opened section is part of a project to widen a total of 152 kilometres of Highway 69 from Sudbury to Parry Sound. It said the final 68 kilometre section of widening between French River and Parry Sound "is in the engineering and property acquisition phase."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?