New four-lane section of Highway 69, south of Sudbury opens

Another divided section of Highway 69 is now open in the French River area.

14-km stretch now open in the French River area

The province has completed a new four-lane section of Highway 69, south of Sudbury. (Erik White/CBC )

The province announced the 14-kilometre expansion of the highway opening on Thursday.

It said the new lanes extend north from Highway 522 to north of Highway 607. It also includes two new interchanges.

"As we build Ontario, it's critical that we continue to expand and improve highways across the province," Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation said.

"In northern Ontario, Highway 69 plays a vital role in helping people and goods move more quickly."

The province said the newly opened section is part of a project to widen a total of 152 kilometres of Highway 69 from Sudbury to Parry Sound. It said the final 68 kilometre section of widening between French River and Parry Sound "is in the engineering and property acquisition phase."

The province said the new lanes extend north of Higheawy 522 to north of Highway 607. (Submitted/Province of Ontario)
