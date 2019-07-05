Sudbury police say one of their members was killed in a crash on Highway 69 on Thursday.

It happened south of French River. OPP say the crash involved a pickup truck and a commercial fuel tanker truck.

The 37-year-old driver, from Sudbury was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old driver of the tanker truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for about 10 hours hours but has since re-opened. OPP are continuing to investigate.

"At the request of the family, the service will not be releasing the name and is respecting their privacy during this very difficult and emotional time," Sudbury police stated in a release.

"Our deepest condolences are extended to family and friends."

A post-mortem is scheduled for Friday and OPP say further details will be released at a later date.

