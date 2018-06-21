Alain Lamontagne, 35, of Timmins killed in Highway 69 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a 35-year-old Timmins man is dead following a crash on Highway 69.
Crash happened Wednesday night south of Nobel
Ontario Provincial Police say a 35-year-old Timmins man is dead following a crash on Highway 69.
On Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the crash about one kilometre south of Nobel in the Township of the Archipelago.
A southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and clipped the rear wheels of a commercial vehicle. Police say the passenger vehicle overcorrected and zig-zagged across the road before careering into an oncoming vehicle.
Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
Alain Lamontagne of Timmins was killed in the crash. Police say two passengers in his vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was examined at the scene and released.
The investigation continues.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.