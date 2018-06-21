Ontario Provincial Police say a 35-year-old Timmins man is dead following a crash on Highway 69.

On Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the crash about one kilometre south of Nobel in the Township of the Archipelago.

A southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and clipped the rear wheels of a commercial vehicle. Police say the passenger vehicle overcorrected and zig-zagged across the road before careering into an oncoming vehicle.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Alain Lamontagne of Timmins was killed in the crash. Police say two passengers in his vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was examined at the scene and released.

The investigation continues.