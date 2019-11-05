Highway 69 closed due to fatal crash, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 69 is closed due to a fatal crash.
Police unable to say when the highway will reopen
The crash happened in the Pointe au Baril area. The closure is between Highway 124 and Highway 522.
Police have not said how many vehicles or people are involved.
There's no word on when the highway will reopen.
