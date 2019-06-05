North Bay city council believes the local economy might be doing better if the highway running through the city had a different name.

Council voted unanimously this week to ask the province to change the name of Highway 11 to Highway 411.

City councillor Mike Anthony believes this would entice more people from the Toronto area to drive north for a vacation or to stay for good.

"There's no question that residents of the GTA know intuitively that when they see a 4 in front of it, it's part of their world, it's part of where they get to," he told council Tuesday night.

Councillor Mac Bain believes it would also help clear up the confusion between North Bay and Thunder Bay.

"With that designation we may just be able to convince some people that North Bay isn't at the end of the world," he said.

North Bay city council made a similar request to the Ontario government 13 years ago.

The Highway 411 brand would only apply to the four-lane section between Toronto and North Bay, much like how Highway 17 becomes the 417 when it broadens to four-lanes outside Ottawa.

It would be northern Ontario's first 400 series highway. However, once the four-laning of Highway 69 to Sudbury is complete, it will be re-named Highway 400.