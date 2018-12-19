Ontario Provincial Police have identified the person who died in a head on collision on Highway 17 on Sunday.

Police say Carole Mantha, 53, of North Bay, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Around 3:22 pm, the crash happened on Highway 17 west of Kukagami Lake Road, in the Municipality of Markstay-Warren.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police ask if anyone has information on the crash or "any vehicle driver behaviour in the area around the time of the collision" to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.