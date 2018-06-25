Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway after a woman from Sault Ste. Marie died in a highway crash.

Police were called to the two vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Huron Shores last Friday.

A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle collided.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle, Vivian Elsby, 49, of Sault Ste. Marie, was killed in the crash.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.