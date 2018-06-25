Vivian Elsby of Sault Ste. Marie killed in Highway 17 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway after a woman from Sault Ste. Marie died in a highway crash.
Collision happened on Friday afternoon in Municipality of Huron Shores
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway after a woman from Sault Ste. Marie died in a highway crash.
Police were called to the two vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Huron Shores last Friday.
A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle collided.
Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle, Vivian Elsby, 49, of Sault Ste. Marie, was killed in the crash.
There is no word on the cause of the crash.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.