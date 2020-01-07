Ontario Provincial Police have identified a driver killed in the Town of Spanish Sunday night.

Steven Pollock, 54, of North Shore Township was the driver of a snow plow that collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 17.

The driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the name.

Pollock was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The highway had been closed between Highway 108 and Walford for the police investigation. It reopened around 3:30 p.m., Monday.

Police say the OPP Technical Collision Investigators have been deployed to assist in the investigation and the Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

