Kenton Gorman, William Howell identified as deceased in Highway 17 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a head-on crash on Highway 17 in Sudbury.
Head-on crash happened Friday night
Police were called to the crash Friday around 9:10 p.m.
The drivers, Kenton Gorman, 50 and William Howell, 82, both of Elliot Lake, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
