Ontario Provincial Police say a two vehicle crash on Highway 17 has killed one person.

It happened Thursday around 6:15 p.m. near Mosquito Creek Road, in the Municipality of West Nipissing.

Police say a westbound pick-up truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an eastbound tractor-trailer. OPP say upon impact, the pick-up truck became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the pick-up truck, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place in Toronto and police say further information will be released as it becomes available.

