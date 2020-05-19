Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is dead after a crash on Highway 17 on Monday.

Police were called to the crash near the eastern city limits of Sault Ste. Marie around 11:20 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control, went into the ditch, rolled several times before being ejected from the vehicle. Calvin Mandigo, 55, of Sudbury, had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

