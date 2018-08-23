Skip to Main Content
Amy Jaye Willson, 31, of South Africa, killed while cycling on Highway 17

Ontario Provincial Police say a cyclist from South Africa is dead following a crash on Highway 17.

Police were called to a collision between a car and a bicycle shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, west of Dayton Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Police determined that a female cyclist was westbound on the highway when she was struck from the rear by a westbound car.

Amy Jaye Willson, 31, from South Africa was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post mortem will be conducted with a date to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

