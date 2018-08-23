Amy Jaye Willson, 31, of South Africa, killed while cycling on Highway 17
Police were called to a collision between a car and a bicycle shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 17, west of Dayton Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.
The woman from South Africa was struck from behind shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday
Ontario Provincial Police say a cyclist from South Africa is dead following a crash on Highway 17.
Police were called to a collision between a car and a bicycle shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, west of Dayton Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.
Police determined that a female cyclist was westbound on the highway when she was struck from the rear by a westbound car.
Amy Jaye Willson, 31, from South Africa was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A post mortem will be conducted with a date to be determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story misidentified the name of the deceased.Aug 23, 2018 12:24 PM ET