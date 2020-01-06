One person has died and another is seriously injured after a collision between a tractor trailer and a plow truck.

The crash happened Sunday around 11:45 p.m. along Highway 17, east of the Town of Spanish.

Police said an eastbound tractor trailer collided with a westbound plow truck.

The operator of the tractor trailer was confirmed dead at the scene. The driver of the plow was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway remains closed from Highway 108 to Walford, Ont. as police investigate.

There is a detour for passenger vehicles from John Street to Lewis Street to Cutler Avenue. There is no detour capable of allowing commercial traffic through at this time.