Commuters on Highway 17 between Sudbury and North Bay can expect slowdowns near Hagar for at least another year.

The Ministry of Transportation is widening and straightening the highway by removing a large rocky hill.

The $8.5 million construction project started last year and is expected to continue until the fall of 2020.

Regional issues and media advisor Kristin Franks says widening the highway in its current alignment wasn't possible because that would take the road too close to the Veuve River.

"We couldn't do the widening in the current location due to the soil conditions, so we can shift that road over through the existing rock area and have a straighter alignment for travellers," she says.

Franks says this project won't have any impact on long-term plans to four-lane Highway 17 between Sudbury and North Bay.

A route was planned for a bypass around Coniston and Wahnapitae a few years ago, but that report has sat on a shelf since then.

Highway 17 has become a busy road with more people moving to communities in between Sudbury and North Bay and commuting into the cities for work.

Franks says this work will make the drive a bit safer and easier.

"We have approximately 9,500 average vehicles a day traveling across that section of the highway and as you know there's quite a bend now, so realigning and straightening out that curve will help," she says.

Those commuters are facing another full year of construction, but Franks says a temporary bypass will be built to reduce the slowdowns drivers are currently experiencing.