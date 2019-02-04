Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is closed north of Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa due to deteriorating road and weather conditions.

The closure is between Highway 556 at Heyden to Wawa.

Police ask drivers to "exercise caution as driving conditions are hazardous at this time."

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Wawa and a freezing rain warning for Sault Ste. Marie.

