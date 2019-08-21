Skip to Main Content
Sudbury OPP investigate Highway 144 collision
Sudbury OPP investigate Highway 144 collision

Provincial police say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Crab Lake, northwest of Sudbury.

Police say 63-year-old Garson man airlifted after crash near Crab Lake

OPP say a 63-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after an early morning crash Tuesday on Highway 144. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Provincial police say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash from early Tuesday morning on Highway 144, near Crab Lake, northwest of Sudbury.

OPP say a 63-year-old man from Garson was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after his northbound pickup truck drove off roadway.

Police say the vehicle struck a large rock along the edge of the highway.

The northbound lane was closed for approximately three hours while officers conducted their investigation.

