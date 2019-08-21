Provincial police say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash from early Tuesday morning on Highway 144, near Crab Lake, northwest of Sudbury.

OPP say a 63-year-old man from Garson was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after his northbound pickup truck drove off roadway.

Police say the vehicle struck a large rock along the edge of the highway.

The northbound lane was closed for approximately three hours while officers conducted their investigation.