Highway 144 south of Timmins, Ont. remains closed after deadly crash

Highway 144 remains closed south of Timmins, Ont., following a multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 2 that killed one person, the Ontario Provincial Police has said.

Police said in a press release a south-bound commercial vehicle collided with two commercial vehicles headed north.

The OPP said they will not release the identity of the person who was killed in the crash until their next of kin has been notified.

The highway remains closed due to the ongoing investigation into the crash.