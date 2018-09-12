Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 11 will be completely closed on Thursday to clean up after a weekend crash.

On Sunday morning, a tractor trailer going southbound lost control and ended up in Angus Lake, south of Temagami.

Police say on Thursday, crews will fully remove the tractor trailer from the lake.

The highway will be closed about one kilometre north of Rabbit Lake Road in Temagami starting at 8 a.m. Police are unsure how long the closure will last.

If you're heading northbound on the highway, police ask you take Highway 63 in North Bay toward Temiscaming, Quebec, head north on Highway 101 through Quebec and west on Highway 65 east towards New Liskeard.

People going south on Highway 11 are to take Highway 65 east toward Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Quebec and head south on Highway 101 to Highway 63 into North Bay.