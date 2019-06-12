Skip to Main Content
Kelsey Strang, 16, of Pikangikum First Nation, ID'd as deceased in Hwy 11 fatal
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old pedestrian is dead after a crash on Highway 11 near Cochrane.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Kelsey Strang, 16, from Pikangikum First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since been re-opened. Police continue to investigate.

