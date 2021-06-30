One fatality confirmed in Highway 11 collision north of Englehart

One person has been killed in an early morning collision along Highway 11, north of Englehart.

Provincial police say the crash happened Wednesday at 7 a.m.

There's no word on how many vehicles were involved, but OPP have confirmed fatality has been confirmed.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the coroner's Forensic Pathology Service are helping with the investigation.

Investigators have closed a portion of the roadway in both directions.

OPP expect the closure to continue for several hours.

A detour is available.