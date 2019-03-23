Ontario Provincial Police say one man is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 11.

Crews were called to the scene, west of Cochrane, around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

A minivan collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle. The driver of the minivan, a 37-year-old Timmins man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The highway was closed for about 12 hours to investigate but has since re-opened.