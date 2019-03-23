Highway 11 crash near Cochrane kills 1, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say one man is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 11.
Head-on crash happened Tuesday night
Ontario Provincial Police say one man is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 11.
Crews were called to the scene, west of Cochrane, around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
A minivan collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle. The driver of the minivan, a 37-year-old Timmins man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
The highway was closed for about 12 hours to investigate but has since re-opened.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.