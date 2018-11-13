Skip to Main Content
Cindy Petit, of Smooth Rock Falls, dead after single vehicle crash on Highway 11
Ontario Provincial Police say a Smooth Rock Falls woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on Highway 11.

Crash happened Monday night near Kapuskasing

Police say Highway 11 between Kapuskasing and Kitigan was closed for several hours Monday as an investigation was done into a fatal collision. (CBC)

Police were called to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Monday, near Kitigan, east of Kapuskasing.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Cindy Petit, 43, of Smooth Rock Falls, died as a result.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

