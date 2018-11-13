New
Cindy Petit, of Smooth Rock Falls, dead after single vehicle crash on Highway 11
Ontario Provincial Police say a Smooth Rock Falls woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on Highway 11.
Crash happened Monday night near Kapuskasing
Police were called to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Monday, near Kitigan, east of Kapuskasing.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Cindy Petit, 43, of Smooth Rock Falls, died as a result.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
A post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.