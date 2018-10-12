Ontario Provincial Police say they have received numerous complaints about drivers going too fast and not stopping for traffic controllers on Highway 11.

The stretch of highway about 13 kilometres south of Temagami is currently undergoing construction.

OPP say drivers need to slow down, be aware of their surroundings and be prepared to stop quickly if need be.

Motorists are advised to follow the warnings on the posted orange roads signs and heed the traffic control people or 'flag persons' directing traffic with hand-held stop or caution signs.

According to the Highway Traffic Act, disobeying signals given by a flag person or portable signs is an offence, which could result in a ticket of up $400 and demerit points for careless actions.

Police are asking drivers to allow extra time for any construction-related delays and be alert on the road.

The OPP will also be visible and performing traffic enforcement in the area.