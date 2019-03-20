Sudbury cannabis store remains closed for unknown reasons
Owner Anton Lucic says he doesn't know when the store will open.
Almost a month and a half after the planned opening date, Highlife's doors remain closed.
Highlife was supposed to open on April 1 and was set to be northern Ontario's first brick and mortar cannabis store.
However, it seems that delay after delay have kept the doors closed and the owner, Anton Lucic wondering what's going on.
Lucic doesn't know exactly why he hasn't been issued a licence yet.
"They say they're still doing their due diligence but that's really all I know. I don't have a concrete date yet," he said.
According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, a Retail Operator Licence will only be issued to store owners once all due diligence has been done. After receiving that licence, stores can start to order cannabis from the Ontario Cannabis Store. A Retail Store Authorization will be issued once a final store inspection has been done.
Lucic says he received an email from the AGCO earlier this week saying that someone will call him, but he says he hasn't heard from anybody yet.
With the store remaining closed for now, he says they are losing money and it is affecting some of his employees.
"We have 42 employees, part and full time, the ones that are on salary are [getting paid], the employees that work hourly, they're not [getting paid]. They're waiting around waiting for the store to open," said Lucic.
Meanwhile, Sudbury's other cannabis store, Canna Cabana, opened its doors on April 20, making it northern Ontario's first cannabis store.
