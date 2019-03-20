Sudbury's Highlife cannabis store gets green light to open doors pending final inspection
Sudbury’s second cannabis store is one step closer to opening its doors.
Northern Ontario's store was initially expected to open April 1
Highlife, located on Marcus Drive in New Sudbury, has been delayed since April, when it was slated to be northern Ontario's first bricks and mortar cannabis story.
As recently as May 10, store owner Anton Lucic said he had no idea what was taking so long for the province to give him the go-ahead.
In a statement released Wednesday night, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said they issued a cannabis retail operator licence to Lucic and has also issued a retail store authorization.
The commission also said the store needs to pass a pre-opening inspection before the doors open.
