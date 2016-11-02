The City of Greater Sudbury will be investing $17 million on new high tech water meters.

After a nearly two hour debate during Tuesday's city council meeting, councillors voted to approve the new "smart meters."

"Sometimes referred to as smart meters, have the ability to transmit the flow in your house through a signal, ultra high frequency signal to a data collector in the centre of our community where we're going to collect all that data, so residents will be able to log on and see just how much water they're using everyday," said Tony Cecutti, the city's general manager of growth and infrastructure.

The city will be replacing about 90 per cent of the current water meters over the next two and a half years.

For the past five years, the city had slowly started replacing old water meters with the upgraded ones, when needed.

Ceccuti says the new smart meters will be great for homeowners and business owners because they'll be able to know and control their water usage.

The city's general manager of growth and infrastructure, Tony Cecutti says the new water meters will let people see their daily water usage. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

"You can use it on your smart device or log on from your home computer once the program's put in place. You can log onto that system and see how much water you've consumed, see what your current water bill is, you can also put in alarms," Cecutti said.

"Say you're going on vacation, you can put an alarm in place, that if there's a lot of water going through your meter it might mean that there's a leak... or your hot water tank's broken, so an alarm would go out."

Cecutti says the data the city will be able to collect from the new meters will allow them to make smarter decisions about work that needs to be done.

"We'll have a more accurate understanding of where there's leaks in our system because we're going to be able to compare the data from people's water meters in real time with the data of the water that's leaving the water plants and leaving the water towers throughout our community," he said.

"That's very powerful information that'll allow us to make smart investments on our infrastructure," he said.