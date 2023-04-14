After a 3-year hiatus students return to the stage in a North Bay, Ont. theatre festival
North Bay actor Josh Bainbridge will be at the festival as an adjudicator
High school students from across northeastern Ontario will soon get to return to the stage in front of a live audience after losing out on those opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a three-year hiatus, students will gather in North Bay, Ont., for a four-day regional theatre festival, starting on Thursday, April 20.
"That sort of experience of performing and improving and all those things that go with putting on a play has been absent from kids' lives for all these times," said Chris Mogan, a drama teacher at North Bay's Chippewa Secondary School.
Putting on plays is something I've done all my life and there's a real electric energy to it.- Chris Mogan
Mogan has been promoting the Nipissing Drama Festival, which was previously known as the Sears Drama Festival, but is now backed by the National Theatre School of Canada and Scotiabank.
He said schools from across northeastern Ontario will be represented at the festival where students will perform existing material and original plays.
"We're really encouraging students to write their plays," Mogan said.
"That's really where the freshest ideas come from."
North Bay actor Josh Bainbridge will be at the festival as an adjudicator to judge the students' performances.
The schools that perform the best will move on to a provincial competition.
In addition to the performances, Mogan said the festival will also include workshops on things like stagecraft and lighting.
"Putting on plays is something I've done all my life and there's a real electric energy to it," he said.
"It's like being on a sports team and always going to the championship and winning."
With files from Markus Schwabe
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?