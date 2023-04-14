3 robotics teams to represent northern Ontario on the world stage

More than 600 teams are competing in the World Championships of the FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston, Texas, this week, and three of them hail from northern Ontario.

The robotics teams of Manitoulin Secondary School, Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School and École Notre-Dame-du-Sault are among the 20 Canadian teams that qualified to participate in this championship.

"Qualifying anytime is a big deal," said Daniel Monti, the lead mentor of Lo-Ellen Park Secondary's robotics team.

"But especially when we're competing against southern Ontario teams with larger populations, it's nice to represent the north on that stage."

Monti says he was "pretty shocked" when he learned that his team was selected for the World Championships.

"We've had kind of an up and down year, and we certainly exceeded expectations," he said.

"The students did a good job with the building and design of the robot and we actually had our very best performance ever at the provincial championship. We ranked second in our division."

Julia Da Silva, of Sudbury, Ont., is driving her team's robot during a provincial competition. (Submitted by Daniel Monti)

"We were really underdogs here"

Monti created the robotics team as an extracurricular activity in 2012, and the team had some initial success. But the team hasn't qualified for the World Championships in nine years.

"It's a pretty big accomplishment," said Monti.

For the Manitoulin Secondary School robotics team, this experience on the world stage will be a first. The team has only been around for five years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were really underdogs here in terms of qualifying for the World Championships," said Yana Bauer, lead mentor of the Manitoulin Metal robotics team.

She hopes the team will follow the footsteps of the Wikwemikong robotics team, which made it to the World Championship in 2019, and was one of the finalists for the international Chairman's Award that year.

"The team, also known as First Nation STEM, has always helped our team whenever we needed advice, tools or equipment," said Bauer.

But qualifying for the World Championships has its challenges. The team only had a few days' notice to prepare for international travel, and some members of the Manitoulin robotics team didn't have passports.

Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes intervened so the Manitoulin Robotics Team could participate in the World Championships in Houston. (Submitted by Yana Bauer)

"Our local MP, Carol Hughes, actually picked up our students to bring them to a Service Canada office to facilitate and expedite the passport application process," said Bauer.

"Everytime we turn around, another piece of support kicks in."

Bauer said that Manitoulin Island community members have been stepping up to cover the $8,000 registration fee and the travel expenses.

"People keep donating to our Go Fund Me page," he said.

The World Championships of the FIRST Robotics Competition begin Wednesday, April 19, with the closing ceremony expected to take place Saturday, April 22.