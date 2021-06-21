High risk exposure to COVID-19 reported by Sudbury's health unit
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent social gathering.
Anyone who attended the event is advised to self-isolate and get tested
The health unit says it impacts anyone who went to Morgan Beach, located on Morgan Road between Chelmsford and Dowling on June 16 between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Those who did attend are advised to get tested for COVID-19 before June 23. The health unit says if you develop symptoms before then, you should get tested as soon as possible.
The health unit says even if you test negative, to stay home and self-isolate up to and including June 30. Everyone else in your household is to stay home as well except for essential reasons.
