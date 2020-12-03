Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising people of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a local business.

The notice is directed at people who received direct customer services from the Royal Beauty Brow Bar in the New Sudbury Centre.

The health unit says the dates in question include:

Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 from 2:30 pm. To 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The health unit says it's letting the public know about this high risk exposure as it doesn't have the information to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Those who did receive services from the business on the listed dates are advised to immediately self-isolate, contact public health and get tested for COVID-19.

"Self-isolation means not leaving home for work or school, not using public transportation and avoiding contact with others," the health unit said.

"It is imperative that anyone who received direct customer services from this establishment during the times noted above follow public health guidance to prevent further spread of the virus."