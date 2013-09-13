If you've been coughing, sneezing and going through wads of Kleenex lately, high pollen levels may be to blame.

Dawn Jergens is the director of operations for Aerobiology Research Laboratories and helps put together the Pollen Report for the Weather Network.

She says pollen levels from the region have been high, especially from one kind of tree in particular.

"Right now the major pollen that is in the air is pine," she said.

She says the tell-tale yellow dust has been coating lawn furniture and rimming rain puddles.

"That's pollen and that's usually pine pollen," she said.

"It's a fairly large pollen and there's so much of it."

She says there are a number of different types of pollen from trees, weeds and grass. Jergens says pine pollen will soon start to decline and the recent rainfall will help wash it away.

"Right after a rainstorm, a good heavy rain, is a good time to go out and do activities outside because there won't be a lot of pollen in the air. If it's just a light rain, it generally won't wash all the pollen out of the air."

Currently, the pollen forecast in Sudbury remains very high. She says if the rating is high, there's a good chance you'll be affected if you have allergies.

"Some people are more sensitive than others and some people can react even when there's just low levels of pollen in the air," she said.

"But when there's high levels of pollen or very high levels, then a lot of people will feel the effects, even some people who don't generally claim to have allergies."