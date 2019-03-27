Highlife, Sudbury cannabis store, announces Friday opening
It’s the green light that Highlife has been waiting for.
New Sudbury store was originally scheduled to open April 20
It's the green light that Highlife has been waiting for.
In a press release Tuesday, Highlife, New Sudbury's cannabis store, announced it was planning to open its doors Friday morning.
Last week, Ontario's Alcohol and Gaming Commission said the store needed to pass one final inspection before opening.
The store, which was touted as northern Ontario's first bricks and mortar cannabis store, has delayed it opening since April. Canna Cabana, a cannabis store in the city's south end, opened April 20.
The press release stated that store owner Anton Lucic will be present at the opening, as will several local politicians.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.