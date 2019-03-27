It's the green light that Highlife has been waiting for.

In a press release Tuesday, Highlife, New Sudbury's cannabis store, announced it was planning to open its doors Friday morning.

Last week, Ontario's Alcohol and Gaming Commission said the store needed to pass one final inspection before opening.

The store, which was touted as northern Ontario's first bricks and mortar cannabis store, has delayed it opening since April. Canna Cabana, a cannabis store in the city's south end, opened April 20.

The press release stated that store owner Anton Lucic will be present at the opening, as will several local politicians.