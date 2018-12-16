Sault Ste. Marie gets ready for new ski terrain park

After several years of work, a new winter wonderland in Sault Ste. Marie is officially open.

Hiawatha Highlands just put the finishing touches on its Cross-Country Ski Terrain Park.

That's where sculpted berms of sand were made into bumps and hills and where skiers and fat bikers can try out some tricks.

Joanna MacDougall, the president of the Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club told CBC's Up North that the new Cross-Country Ski Terrain Park is really like a "ski playground."

"It's just an area that is not flat, and gives skiers a chance to try hills," MacDougall said. "It's a place where they can gain some confidence, improve balance and agility, and get ready to go out on the bigger hills and trails."

The hills were built of dirt— about 100 dump truck loads, MacDougall estimates — donated by the Kinsmen. This allowed them to "build them out of nothing."

The hills, now completed, will feature cross-country trails, snowshoe trails and fat bike trails. And mountain bikers will still be able to enjoy the trails once the snow melts.

On Saturday, the park's first official day, kids 12 and under — part of the Jackrabbit program — had the chance to be the first on the trails.

The park then opened to all trail pass holders.

