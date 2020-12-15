Hermand Eisele of St. Joseph Island dies in Hwy 548 crash

OPP say one man is dead following a two-car crash on St. Joseph Island.

Police were called to the crash Monday morning on Hwy 548, after a northbound vehicle lost control and collided with a pickup truck in the oncoming lane.

The two people inside the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, Hermand Eisele, 87, of St. Joseph Island, was taken to hospital and declared deceased.

Police say a post-mortem will take place in Sault Ste Marie, and the investigation is still ongoing.