Temiskaming archeologist buys historic New Liskeard Library, while old Sudbury school gets designated

Ryan Primrose has had his eye on the New Liskeard Library his whole life.

"Since I was a child we visited the library frequently," says the archeologist and president of Woodland Heritage Northeast.

"Since 2000, I've been looking at the library from my office window."

And now he is about to move his office into the historic library, after Temiskaming Shores city council voted to sell it to his company for $275,000.

The future of the designated heritage building has been the subject of much debate since it stopped being used as a public library.

"Everyone in town I spoke to wanted to make sure it was protected and I'm going to commit to protecting that building for as long as I can," says Primrose.

Built in 1910, it was one of hundreds of similar-looking libraries built by American steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

Primrose says what makes the New Liskeard library unique is it was designed by Angus and Angus architects from North Bay and built with local limestone quarried on Lake Temiskaming's Mann Island, also known as Burnt Island.

"What I like about it is it ties the local land and community to this overall connection between these libraries," he says.

"Part of a long story with many chapters that began after the glaciers had re-treated from Ontario."

Primrose hopes in the near future to use the library as a provincial centre for archeological research and education.

Sudbury city council has made the old St-Louis-de-Gonzague school a registered heritage building, meaning any major changes need to get the OK of council. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

In Greater Sudbury, city council has added the old St-Louis-de-Gonzague school to its roster of provincially designated heritage buildings.

It was built in 1914 in defiance of anti-Francophone education laws, but today is owned by seniors housing developer Autumnwood.

The company will now need council's permission before making any changes to the exterior of the building.

Sudbury city council was set to discuss a similar designation Tuesday night for the 110-year-old Copper Cliff fire hall, but that was put off for another meeting.