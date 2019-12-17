Public Health Sudbury and Districts is issuing a notice after a confirmed case of hepatitis A was reported. The health unit says the person is an employee of the deli department at the Superstore in Sudbury.

It says the affected trays would have been purchased between November 27 and December 16. Anyone who consumed clerk-served deli meat or cheese, or meat and cheese from prepared deli trays could be at risk of hepatitis A infection.

Health officials strongly recommends contacting Public Health Sudbury if you believe you were affected. It says people should also monitor their health for signs and symptoms, and follow up with their health care provider if symptoms develop.

"We are in the process of securing a large supply of hepatitis A vaccine and will announce clinic dates and times for free vaccine as soon as possible," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & District Medical Officer of Health. "The clinics will be for anyone who consumed the affected foods within 14 days prior to vaccination. I expect we will receive vaccine and run clinics later this week and times will be shared as soon as possible," said Dr. Sutcliffe.

The case was reporter to Public Health December 15.

The individual is an employee of the deli department at the Real Canadian Superstore located at 1485 Lasalle Boulevard.

Any affected food that was purchased during this time period should be discarded or returned to the store and should not be eaten.

For more information you can go to the website at phsd.ca or call 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200)

Public Health says symptoms of hepatitis A can begin 15 to 50 days after becoming infected. It is also possible to be infected and not have any symptoms. For people with symptoms, the severity of symptoms can range from mild to severe.

Common symptoms of hepatitis A include:

fever

stomach pain or discomfort

dark urine

nausea and vomiting

diarrhea

tiredness

loss of appetite

clay or ash-coloured bowel movements

jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes)

The health unit says hepatitis A can be serious; especially, for older people and those with chronic liver disease. For these individuals, there is a greater risk of complications.