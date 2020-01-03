If you've bought or eaten deli food from the Real Canadian Superstore in Sudbury recently, the city's health unit says you could be at risk of hepatitis A.

This, after a second case of the infection in a store employee was reported to the health unit on Jan. 1, 2020.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts first reported a case of hepatitis A at the store on Dec. 16, 2019.

The health unit now has now extended its window of concern.

"Anyone who consumed clerk-served deli meat or cheese, or meat and cheese from prepared deli trays purchased from the store between Nov. 27, 2019, and Jan. 2, 2020, could be at risk of hepatitis A infection," the agency said in a release.

"This second case of hepatitis A involves an employee who, along with the first case, worked at the deli department at the Real Canadian Superstore," it continued. "Based on information to date, both cases handled only deli food and did not handle food elsewhere in the store."

The health unit says if you think you may have eaten contaminated food from the store, you should monitor your health closely for changes — and if you ate any deli food from the store in the last 14 days, you should get vaccinated for hepatitis A.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering free vaccinations to people who think they may be affected.

Friday, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Anyone who previously received the hepatitis A vaccination is protected and does not need an additional dose to protect against this exposure," the health unit said in its release.

The health unit says to date, there is no evidence that anyone who consumed the food is infected.