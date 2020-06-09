A northern Ontario mother whose son is Indigenous and Black says the killing of a Black man in the United States by a police officer has prompted her son to take action.

Two weeks ago, 46-year-old George Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest. It's prompted international protests over police brutality against Black people.

Heather Manitowabi says she knew her 13-year-old son Cameron was paying attention to the news coverage and social media posts about the story.

"He was aware of what was going on," she said.

Manitowabi says Cameron approached her and asked if she had heard about the story.

"He wanted to take a stand," she said. "Racism is all over the place. Also being Indigenous, that's affecting him for both his Native heritage and his Black heritage."

She says her son wanted to make a banner so she took him to the store so he could get the supplies he needed to design and make it.

"I told him, 'You're representing your people, both people,'" she said. Eventually, she took a photo of Cameron wearing the head roach from his regalia as a sign that say "I can't breathe. Black Lives Matter." He's standing in front of Wiikwemkoong where he is from.

She says it's prompted a lot of conversations with her son.

"His life matters," she said. "Our young ones see this. It's not just adults, it's affecting everyone, young and old."

Manitowabi say she's worked to incorporate her son's heritage into his upbringing,"

"Ever since he was little, I've always shown him to be proud of who he is," she said.

"So he takes part in powwows. He knows about Black History Month. Just being proud and standing up for yourself."