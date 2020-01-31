A Manitoulin Island teacher has recently been recognized nationally for her love of history. Heather Jefkins received the Governor General's History Award for Excellence In Teaching at a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

The award was presented to Jefkins by Her Excellency, the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada.

Jefkins won the award for bringing history to life through her project Weaving Stories and Stitching History, which started off by teaching her Grade 3/4 students at Assiginack Public School about traditional quilting and the colonial era.

"My students were so interested and so engaged, I thought we'll make it go a little bit farther," said Jefkins. "So, I brought in my loom and I taught them how to work the loom and do basic weaving.

The students then went on to learn about embroidery. A friend of Jefkins' who owns an embroidery business, sent each of the students an embroidery kit.

"They [embroidered] their initials or they did a picture and they wove a scarf by taking turns and we gifted it to our principal," said Jefkins. She said her students were excited to create their own handiwork.

We should know more about our past. - Heather Jenkins

Jefkins says she and her students spent a lot of time talking about the differences between colonial times and today in Ontario and Canada.

They talked about how long it took to produce a piece of fabric on a loom and about the different fibres used throughout different periods of history.

"We talked about papyrus. We talked about knitting and weaving guilds that existed in medieval history," says Jefkins. "There were lots of ways to make connections."

"There are so many lenses we can view history through and this hands-on project gave them a flavour for what children 150 years ago might have had as chores at home," said Jefkins. "It certainly wasn't loading the dishwasher."

Jefkins says she grew up in a house where history was talked about all the time. "We should know more about our past," said Jefkins. "It makes the present make sense and it also makes students think about their future and how they can change things a bit."

Jefkins says that going to Rideau Hall and meeting the Governor General in person was an amazing experience. "It took me days to wipe off the smile."





