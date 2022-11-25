Sudbury, Ont., performer Heath Salazar joins CBC's Sort Of

Sudbury-born performer Heath Salazar joins the CBC and HBO Max show Sort Of, for its second season.

Salazar, who was named a 'prolific trans artist' by CBC Arts in 2019, said they were fans of the show's first season, and that it's a big responsibility to be part of it now.

"This show meant so much to me when it came out," Salazar said.

Sort Of tells the story of Sabi Mehboob, played by Bilal Baig, a fluid millennial who straddles various identities from a bartender at a 2SLGBTQ+ bookstore and bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family in Toronto.

In the show, Salazar plays a character named Arrow, who is a social media influencer.

Salazar said the show depicts an honest representation of Toronto's LGBTQ community.

"Quite often when queer people and trans people are depicted in media, it's very often trauma based," they said.

"But that is always like the extent of what it gets to. This shows a very full and beautiful sense of relationships in the characters."

Salazar said it was also important for Bilal Baig, who is also one of the show's co-creators, to portray positive relationships between LGBTQ people and children.

They said their own childhood in Sudbury was "a joy."

"I think it allowed me enough space to like, create mayhem, but also like, know my neighbors," they said.

Salazar enrolled in dance classes at a young age and later got into theatre.

They joined Sudbury's Theatre Cambrian, known for its musical theatre productions.

"Then I decided to study it professionally, which is how I ended up in Toronto," Salazar said.

Sort Of is available in Canada on CBC Gem.